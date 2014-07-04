HONG KONG, July 4 (IFR) - Chinese property developers
continued their rally this week as an improvement in industry
and economic data helped boost the sector.
Those spreads tightened as much as 10bp today after spreads
came in 5bp-10bp yesterday, according to a Singapore-based
trader.
Among the outperformers were Country Garden's 2023s, which
rose 3 points this week and was last cited at 98.5 on a cash
price basis. Those bonds were seen in the low 90s area two weeks
ago.
The significant improvement in the performance of the sector
comes after China Vanke said January-to-June contract sales rose
20.6% to CNY100.9bn (USD16.2bn) year on year.
"The strong market sentiment is helping the turnaround,"
said the trader. "Investment grade credits that were lagging are
also catching up."
Greenland's recently issued 5-year and 10-year bonds
continued their tightening trend. A trader cited the
dual-tranche notes at 275bp and 332bp, respectively, this
afternoon.
China Overseas Land's 5.95% 2024s also closed the week 10bp
tighter at 285bp/275bp.
Positive developments on the economic front also gave the
sector a boost. China's factory activity hit a six-month high in
June, according to the official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
published on June 30.
China's banking regulator also relaxed rules on how bank
calculate loan-to-deposit ratios.
"That gave markets a sign that there will be more
flexibility on funding property purchases, so it's good for the
sector," said a credit analyst.
The Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx index was last bid at 99bp, from
yesterday's 100.5bp.
Analysts and traders said they will be closely monitoring
earnings results for these developers, who will be reporting
first-half results in the coming weeks.
The focal point will be how margins have been holding up
amid the weakness in the January-to-June period, which could
affect property credit performance in the coming weeks, another
analyst said.
The boost in Chinese property came amid a slow week, with
Hong Kong off on holiday on July 1 and the US off on July 4. EM
dedicated bond funds only received USD180m of inflows in the
week ending July 2, according to fund tracker EPFR, compared
with the USD520m in the previous week.