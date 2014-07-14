SINGAPORE, July 14 (IFR) - Secondary trading today was muted as traders and investors were apparently recovering from the World Cup hangover, traders said.

The market had generally recovered from the shock related to the debt crisis at Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo on Friday. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan Index bounced back 2bp-3bp to 101bp/103bp, around where it was before the news.

The firm tone had the support of investors still seeking quality assets. "There is still plenty of cash that needs to find home," said a Singapore-based trader.

Chinese investment-grade bonds, such as the issues of China Gold and Huarong last week, tightened today.

China Gold's 2017s were quoted 5bp tighter today at 295bp over 2-year US Treasuries. Huarong's 2017s were also slightly tighter at 242bp/236bp over 2-year Treasuries.

The Chinese asset manager's 5-year paper was marked at 236bp-232bp over Treasuries, around the reoffer spread of 235bp.

Kookmin Bank's 2017s, however, widened a tad to 124bp/117bp over 2-year Treasuries.

In the high-yield segment, Chinese property paper was largely unchanged due to a lack of trading. Although Future Land Development opened books for new 2019s, the move had little impact on its 2018s, which were quoted at 100.75/101.75.

There was some PB buying into the property segment, a Hong Kong-based trader said. Aoyuan drew some bidding interest with its 2019s, which were indicated at 100.5/101.5.

Meanwhile, activity related to sovereign bonds was also lethargic today as investors waited on the sidelines for the final word on the winner for Indonesia's presidential election.

Indonesia 2044s and 2024s were unchanged at 116.5/117 and 111.75/112, respectively.

