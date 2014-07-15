HONG KONG, July 15 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were almost back in full swing today, after a relatively subdued trading session yesterday.

Market sentiment remained positive ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's Senate testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday in the US. Few traders expect Yellen to surprise the market.

Performance in Asian credit was mixed. Many bonds weakened slightly while investors bought on the dip.

Indian credits suffered most as both financial and industrial names widened by 3bp-5bp.

"Many Indian bonds have rallied since June, so it is time for a bit of correction," said a trader.

But he added that he is optimistic about India in the long run.

ICICI Bank 4.8% 2019s were quoted at 105.378/105.73 today from 105.636 close yesterday. IDBI 5% 2019s were quoted at 4.198%/4.075% from 4.179% close yesterday. The bank is roadshowing a Basel III instrument via Citigroup and HSBC starting today.

India's Bharti Airtel 2024s weakened to 4.859%/4.776% today from 4.849% yesterday. That meant around 237bp over 10-year Treasuries today, but still much tighter than 270bp at launch in May.

Citic Pacific bonds continued to perform well. The market reacted to news today that Hong Kong-listed Citic Pacific had signed share-subscription agreements with two more investors to fund the purchase of the main operating arm of its parent, Citic Group. Bond investors expect the issuer's credit rating to rise to its parent's Baa2 level as a result of the acquisition.

For example, Citic Pacific 8.625% perp rallied to 4.754%/4.677% today, from 9.427% on March 14 this year.

Indonesia's 2044s were a tad softer at around 5.607%/5.576% from 5.6% yesterday. Pertamina's 2044s were in similar manner at 6.393%/6.346% today from 6.381% yesterday.

Country Garden's 2021s were only slightly changed to 7.707%/7.594% from 7.623% yesterday. Wanda 2018s were down a tad to 100.71/101.003 from 100.98 yesterday.

