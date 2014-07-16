SINGAPORE, July 16 (IFR) - Asian Chinese high-yield property credits fell a point today in weak markets as dealers trimmed risk and real-money accounts began reducing exposure to Double B Chinese names.

The activity hurt Chinese real-estate developer Future Land, which had priced overnight a USD350m 5-year Reg S at 99.046. The bonds fell slightly below reoffer to 98.25/98.75 in thin trading volumes.

"The street has been scaling back their risk assets in the last few days, but, now, I am seeing the real-money guys coming in as well to reduce their positions in the Double B names in China," said a high-yield trader.

Investors are taking the view that the double B property credits are close to the top range of their cash prices, and a small correction is on its way.

The Chinese property companies will soon be releasing their financial results in August, and market chatter points to a wave of fresh supplies once the results season is over.

Recent profit warnings from some Chinese property companies have also added to the nervousness about the sector. Country Garden 2021s were quoted at 97.125/97.625, and Evergrande 2018s were seen at 96.25/96.75.

High-grade cash bonds were also softer, widening 2bp in thin two-way flows as market players prepared to leave for vacation or had already done so.

"There is more risk reduction after Portugal's BES scare," said one Singapore-based trader. "No one wants to carry risk through the summer holidays."

A number of the new issues are underperforming. DBS Group's new 2019s eased to 66bp/63bp over US Treasuries, widening more than 5bp from the reoffer spread of 58bp.

China Gold saw its 2017s push out to 295bp from a reoffer of 275bp, while Huarong 2019s were flat at 236bp/233bp to its reoffer spread of 235bp.

Credit spreads were steady. The iTraxx Asia IG Index was largely unchanged at 101bp/103bp.

