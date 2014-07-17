HONG KONG, July 17 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were firmer today in response to a positive overnight session in Europe and the US.

European markets had staged a strong relief rally on a solution to Portugal's banking troubles, while US stocks gained after positive earnings news.

Indonesia bonds rose today from significant purchases as investors showed renewed interest in South-East Asian credits. Indian bonds also recovered some ground.

Investors particularly favored long-term paper. Indonesia's 2044s tightened about 10bp to yield 5.538%/5.508% from 5.623% yesterday. Pertamina's 2044s narrowed about 7bp to yield 6.358%/6.316% today from 6.402% yesterday.

Rolta India's offering of USD300m 5-year non-call 3 144A/Reg S bonds boosted the secondary market for Indian bonds. Rolta's offering, expected to price today, already has attracted USD2.25bn in orders. Final guidance was released at a yield of 9%-9.125%, narrowing from initial guidance in the mid-9% range.

India's Bharti Airtel 2024s strengthened to yield 4.8159%/4.74% today from 4.863% yesterday.

Also in the primary market, the first Asian Green bond was well received. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering's USD200m-USD300m bond has already attracted USD2bn in orders.

Top high-yield names were stable to slightly firmer while more risky sectors were relatively weak.

Country Garden's 2021s firmed slightly to yield 7.77%/7.636% from 7.782% yesterday. Wanda Properties' 2018s rose marginally to 100.733/101.077 from 100.71 yesterday.

nethelie.wong@thomsonreuters.com