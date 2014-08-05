HONG KONG, Aug 5 (IFR) - Asian credits were slightly tighter in relatively light summer trading with many traders choosing to wait on the sideline.

"There are no strong reasons to buy or sell at the moment," said a trader.

OCBC reported good results, lifting Singapore bank sector bonds, which traded 2bp-3bp tighter. OCBC's 4% 2024s firmed to 3.676%/3.639% today from 3.7% yesterday, while UOB's 3.75% 2024s were at 3.646%/3.605% today, from 3.663% yesterday.

Indian bonds were less volatile today than they were yesterday when a bribery scandal at Syndicate Bank triggered a sell-off. Some Indian bonds lost as much as 18bp yesterday and recovered slightly today, despite low trading volume.

Bharti Airtel's 2024s strengthened to yield 4.731%/4.648% today from 4.724% yesterday. ONGC's 4.625% 2024s were quoted at 4.762%/4.681% from 4.749% previously. IDBI's 5% 2019s were quoted at 4.261%/4.128% from 4.236% previously.

Indonesia's 2044s held on to levels of 5.503%/5.473% today from 5.518% yesterday. Pertamina's 2044s tightened slightly to yield 6.219%/6.175% from 6.225%.

Export-Import Bank of Korea is in the market with a dual-tranche offering of 5- and 12-year bonds indicated at 90bp and 100bp over the US Treasuries, respectively.

Some traders reckoned the indications on the 12-year looks cheap compared to KOGAS 3.5% 2026s, which traded at 3.393%/3.31%, or 90bp over 10-year US Treasuries.

Both indications are expected to be tightened by at least 15bp to price very near to the Kexim's outstanding curve. The order book was over USD1.5bn before lunch.

On the Greater China front, trading was subdued. Bonds from state-owned enterprises, banks and property companies either held on to their previous closing levels or strengthened a bit in a positive tone.

Sinopec's 4.375% 2024s were firmer at 3.942%/3.891% today from 3.933% yesterday.

Country Garden's 7.25% 2021s strengthened today to yield 7.483%/7.349% from 7.552% yesterday. Wanda Properties' 2018s were better at 4.709%/4.613% from 4.699%.

