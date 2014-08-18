SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (IFR) - The secondary market was largely firm today on thin volume amid mixed reports on the tension in Ukraine.

Investors took comfort on news reports that Russia's foreign minister had said that full agreement was reached on the delivery of Russian humanitarian aid to eastern Ukraine after talks in Berlin.

However, there were conflicting reports that no deal had been reached on a ceasefire in the conflict.

There was continued private bank buying in high-yield credits, especially in related Single B names. Future Land's 2019s, which were yielding around 10%, were especially popular with PBs, two traders said. The Jiangsu-based company is among the most sound credits among Single B rated Chinese developers.

Poor housing data from China had little impact on investor sentiment towards the sector. Prices fell in 64 of the 70 Chinese cities in July, the sharpest level since January 2011, according to National Bureau of Statistics.

China Fishery Group's 2019s were little changed after S&P downgraded the bonds to B from B+ on the issuer's weakened credit-risk profile.

"Investors who still hold the bonds are believers of its story. They are going to hold the bonds, despite the downgrade," said a Singapore-based trader. "Also, there aren't many loose bonds out there."

Chinese molten aluminium producer Hongqiao's 2017s also did not move after its interim earnings report showed 28.6% year-on-year growth in revenue, but a 7.5 percentage point drop in gross profit margin due to lower selling prices.

Investment-grade bonds were largely flat with the Asia ex-Japan IG iTraxx index at 102.75bp/103.5bp.

Indonesian sovereign bonds underperformed US Treasuries as some investors took profit after the rally in the Treasuries late last week.

Indonesia 2044s were quoted at 119.5, up 25 cents from Friday. The announcement today about a potential sukuk offering failed to move the secondary prices.

"Investors have been expecting this, so the new bond has been priced in," a Singapore-based trader said. "Also, we are yet to get clarity on the tenor of the new offering."

MANDATES

The Republic of Indonesia has mandated four banks for investor meetings for a proposed offering of 144A/Reg S sukuk bonds.

CIMB, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank will run the meetings, which will be held in Asia, Europe and Middle East starting tomorrow.

RoI has ratings of Baa3 (stable) from Moody's, BB+ (stable) from S&P and BBB- (stable) from Fitch.

CIMB Bank will set up a USD5bn Euro MTN programme via sole arranger CIMB Investment Bank. The programme allows the Malaysian bank to issue senior and subordinated bonds.

Moody's has assigned an A3 rating to the senior bonds and an Baa3 to the subordinated bonds, the first time that the rating agency has made such a move on US dollar Basel III-compliant sub debt for a Malaysian bank.

