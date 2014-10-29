HONG KONG, Oct 29 (IFR) - The performances of new issues held sway over the Asian credit backdrop, while most investors waited for FOMC meetings to wrap up before taking on more risk.

Hutchison Whampoa's new USD2bn 2017s and USD1.5bn 2024s, which dominated investor attention yesterday, were spotted 4bp tighter.

Recently priced Tata Motors also saw its bonds continue to outperform. A Singapore-based trader said that robust appetite for the Indian automaker's bonds had also spilled over into Indian high-yield and investment-grade credits.

Indonesia's sovereign bonds 2024s and 2044s also recovered some of their recent losses as the country's new president, Joko Widodo, was sworn into office this week.

Agile Property's bonds continue to regain losses after the company announced it would go ahead with a delayed rights issue. The Chinese property developer's 2019s, which had tumbled to 80 from 105, had retraced back to the 90 level in the past 10 days.

"There is probably more room to improve as people wait to see how the refinancing plays out," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

Aside from those bonds, the overall the Asia iTraxx index traded 1bp tighter and other cash bonds were relatively unchanged amid some consolidation ahead of FOMC, said another Singapore-based trader.

Profit-taking was witnessed in the 10-year Chinese SOE space, yet high grade was about 2bp-3bp tighter.

Despite the slow trading session, the trader added that investors were not expecting major surprises from this week's Fed meeting.

The US Federal Reserve will issue a policy statement at 1800GMT on Wednesday and is expected to reinforce its willingness to keep rates lower for longer after global growth concerns shook financial markets violently. US inflation numbers have also been weak.

"The consensus is that the worst of the near-term volatility is over and people are waiting for the calendar to resume again after the Fed," said the trader.

"Expectations are that the issue pipeline will be resume early next week and to be heavy for the next few weeks."

