SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened as cash bonds held steady in quiet markets today. The typical Monday market blues coupled with a holiday in Japan for Cultural Day kept trade thin.

The primary market was surprisingly quiet except for one deal launched by China Oil and Gas this morning, but investors are digesting some USD6.1bn worth of new bonds sold last week from Asian issuers.

Market tone was firm following healthy gains in Europe and the US on Friday.

The surprising double whammy from Japan of the USD1.1trn Government Pension Investment Fund's increased allocation to equities and the BoJ's decision to expand its bond-buying programme provided the much-needed boost to the markets, but as this was announced in Asian trading hours on Friday, the impact was already priced in during that day.

So while sentiments were positive, cash bond prices were broadly unchanged today.

Some two-way trade was seen in Chinese high-yield property paper. Agile's bonds have rallied a fair bit over the past weeks, especially after banks extended funding following an equity injection by the major shareholders.

The company held a meeting with fixed income investors last Friday to update the bondholders, but the bonds have not moved much since. The 9.875% 2017s were quoted around a cash price handle of 98.00.

The new China Oil and Gas issue generated a small flurry of activities in its outstanding bonds with real money accounts showing bidding interest. Hongqiao 2018s were holding steady at 101.00, backed by demand from private bankers.

In the Indian spectrum, Tata Motors' new bonds were supported by retail interest with the 2020s quoted at 101.50/102.00 and the 2024s at 100.50.

The iTraxx Asia IG index was 4bp tighter to 107bp/109bp. This was around 7bp tighter on the week.

