SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened as
cash bonds held steady in quiet markets today. The typical
Monday market blues coupled with a holiday in Japan for Cultural
Day kept trade thin.
The primary market was surprisingly quiet except for one
deal launched by China Oil and Gas this morning, but investors
are digesting some USD6.1bn worth of new bonds sold last week
from Asian issuers.
Market tone was firm following healthy gains in Europe and
the US on Friday.
The surprising double whammy from Japan of the USD1.1trn
Government Pension Investment Fund's increased allocation to
equities and the BoJ's decision to expand its bond-buying
programme provided the much-needed boost to the markets, but as
this was announced in Asian trading hours on Friday, the impact
was already priced in during that day.
So while sentiments were positive, cash bond prices were
broadly unchanged today.
Some two-way trade was seen in Chinese high-yield property
paper. Agile's bonds have rallied a fair bit over the past
weeks, especially after banks extended funding following an
equity injection by the major shareholders.
The company held a meeting with fixed income investors last
Friday to update the bondholders, but the bonds have not moved
much since. The 9.875% 2017s were quoted around a cash price
handle of 98.00.
The new China Oil and Gas issue generated a small flurry of
activities in its outstanding bonds with real money accounts
showing bidding interest. Hongqiao 2018s were holding steady at
101.00, backed by demand from private bankers.
In the Indian spectrum, Tata Motors' new bonds were
supported by retail interest with the 2020s quoted at
101.50/102.00 and the 2024s at 100.50.
The iTraxx Asia IG index was 4bp tighter to 107bp/109bp.
This was around 7bp tighter on the week.
