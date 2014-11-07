TOKYO, Nov 7 (IFR) - Vietnam's sovereign bonds were the star performers in Asian credit trading, while the rest of the market was less active as investors waited for the US non-farm payrolls results.

Vietnam's new 144A/Reg S 10-year notes were trading as high as 102 after the USD1bn 10-year transaction priced at par. Some investors took profit in the afternoon, with the last trade done at 101.375, said two traders in Singapore.

Higher-beta names benefited from stronger risk appetite, after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes reached record highs overnight.

Lower-rated Chinese property names like Chaoli and Poly Real Estate were seen 2bp tighter. Those credits slightly outperformed the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index, which was trading 1bp tighter at 106bp/108bp from yesterday's close.

Low-beta names were also seen gaining 2bp as investors covered shorts ahead of US non-farm payrolls expected later this evening.

A Reuters poll shows that economists expect payrolls to have increased by 231,000 last month from 248,000 in September, while the unemployment rate is expected to stay at a six-year low of 5.9%.

Philippine and Indonesian sovereign bonds were seen about a quarter lower on a price basis after Treasuries weakened overnight.

