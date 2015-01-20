SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (IFR) - Credit trading was active today relative to yesterday's lacklustre start to the week, but the dearth of new issuance in Asia and the understandable focus on Thursday's European Central Bank meeting meant most investors were staying put.

The main impetus today was the release of positive data this morning from China. "We are seeing some bidding on Chinese SOEs, such as oil-and-gas companies," said one credit trader.

Another trader saw Chinese oil names 3bp-4bp tighter. The CNOOC 2024s were around 3bp tighter at Treasuries plus 180bp.

China this morning announced that GDP grew at 7.4% last year, below its official 7.5% full-year target and the slowest rate for 24 years.

Nevertheless, this was viewed as positive news, as the economy grew at 7.3% year on year in the fourth quarter, which was slightly better than market expectations.

That also saw China 5-year CDS come in 2bp to 99bp/102bp. Asian sovereign CDS was generally 1bp-2bp tighter, though Indonesia did slightly better, narrowing 3bp to 168bp/174bp.

The Asian iTraxx investment-grade index improved 2bp to 119bp/121bp, the Australian index was 1bp tighter at 101bp/103bp, and the Japanese index screamed in 5bp to 65bp/67bp.

Recent issue Kexim's 2.25% 2020s had tightened a couple of basis points to Treasuries plus 94bp/96bp, but are still wider than the T+90bp print.

