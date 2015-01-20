SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (IFR) - Credit trading was active today
relative to yesterday's lacklustre start to the week, but the
dearth of new issuance in Asia and the understandable focus on
Thursday's European Central Bank meeting meant most investors
were staying put.
The main impetus today was the release of positive data this
morning from China. "We are seeing some bidding on Chinese SOEs,
such as oil-and-gas companies," said one credit trader.
Another trader saw Chinese oil names 3bp-4bp tighter. The
CNOOC 2024s were around 3bp tighter at Treasuries plus 180bp.
China this morning announced that GDP grew at 7.4% last
year, below its official 7.5% full-year target and the slowest
rate for 24 years.
Nevertheless, this was viewed as positive news, as the
economy grew at 7.3% year on year in the fourth quarter, which
was slightly better than market expectations.
That also saw China 5-year CDS come in 2bp to 99bp/102bp.
Asian sovereign CDS was generally 1bp-2bp tighter, though
Indonesia did slightly better, narrowing 3bp to 168bp/174bp.
The Asian iTraxx investment-grade index improved 2bp to
119bp/121bp, the Australian index was 1bp tighter at
101bp/103bp, and the Japanese index screamed in 5bp to
65bp/67bp.
Recent issue Kexim's 2.25% 2020s had tightened a couple of
basis points to Treasuries plus 94bp/96bp, but are still wider
than the T+90bp print.
