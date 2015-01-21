HONG KONG, Jan 21 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened as investors covered short positions on anticipation of the European Central Bank announcing a quantitative-easing programme tomorrow to boost the region's economic growth.

Asian investment-grade CDS tightened about 5bp to 115bp, while China's 5-year CDS narrowed to 94bp. Indonesian and Philippine sovereign bonds hit record highs, thanks to bullish sentiment on the long end of the US Treasury curve.

Indonesia's 2045s last traded at 105.625, while the Philippines' 2040s were last bid at 108.75.

Demand for the Additional Tier 1 bonds of Bank of China and ICBC also continued to strengthen, helping Asian financial spreads tighten as much as 3bp as of this afternoon. Spreads on Chinese SOEs were also 3bp tighter.

"We're seeing a combination of stabilising factors," said a Singapore-based trader. "People are pricing in an ECB move, markets overnight were okay, and oil is somewhat stabile. Generally, investors feel okay about buying bonds."

Brent crude oil was trading higher at around USD48.54 as of the afternoon, giving most Asian equity indexes momentum to move higher.

The Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 rebounded 4.7% and 4.5% respectively, recovering losses after tumbling the most since 2008 because regulators investigated firms on margin trading.

The Nikkei closed 0.5% lower, failing to benefit after the Bank of Japan cut next fiscal year's inflation forecast to 1.0% from 1.7%.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)