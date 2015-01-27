SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (IFR) - The secondary market was fairly
quiet today, but the tone was constructive and Asian credits
were a couple of basis points tighter. "People are taking stock
of the new issues and there's also talk of Petronas and Sri
Lanka coming," said one credit trader.
Two high-yield issuers, Delhi International Airport and
Security Bank Corp, were in the market with US
dollar-denominated Reg S offerings today, but issuers planning
144A components to their deals stayed to the sidelines as a
blizzard was set to close East Coast offices in the US.
Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings' bonds continued to
bounce in secondary, as unconfirmed rumours circulated of a
potential equity injection or a sale of assets - even though it
is hard to be sure whether this will translate to positive news
for offshore bondholders. The 2018s and 2019s were trading at
62-65, an impressive jump from the mid-40s, where they were
trading last Thursday.
High-yield property bonds were generally a point or two
higher, with higher beta names, like KWG Property Holding and
Yuzhou Properties, rallying more than benchmark BB credits.
New bonds from Haitong Securities and Reliance Industries
last week were each 19bp tighter than their issue prices, at
T+291bp and 221bp, respectively.
China-focused Anton Oilfield Services Group has been
struggling in secondary since it was downgraded following profit
warnings, but its 2018s, although not trading actively, were
better bid on support from real money and private banks. The
bonds touched a low of 55.5 last Wednesday and were seen 2
points higher today, having traded at par as recently as late
November.
