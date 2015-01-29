HONG KONG, Jan 29 (IFR) - Asian markets continued to sell off on Thursday as the FOMC's more hawkish language, suggesting interest rates could rise in the near term, spooked many investors.

The Hang Seng and Shanghai indices each lost over 1.1% on the day, as did the Dow Jones session a day earlier.

Chinese shares were down as much as 2% in early trading, after the country's regulator announced a fresh investigation into stock margin-trading activities of 46 firms.

Bonds traded slightly wider amid the equity slide and on news emanating from central banks. Asian investment-grade CDS was 2 basis points wider, while cash was also two to three basis points wider.

Oil and gas appeared to be the session's weakest sector, with overnight selling pushing spreads about four basis points wider.

Despite the selloff, it was a more stable day in high yield with property names generally about one eighth of a point lower. CAR Inc, China's largest car rental firm, saw its five non-call three bonds perform well on entering the market, moving about half a point higher.

The new Sino-Ocean Land 2020s tightened 4bp in secondary to US Treasuries plus 336bp.

Traders were still focussed on reports about troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa, which missed a coupon payment in early January and last night announced it had appointed Houlihan Lokey as a financial adviser.

"We're paying attention to what happens with Kaisa," said a high-yield bond trader, based in Hong Kong. "For the moment, it hasn't had too much effect and we haven't seen too much selling overall, but, if Kaisa turned out to be fine, it would definitely help."

