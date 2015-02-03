SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (IFR) - Secondary credit markets in Asia were in a lull today as investors and dealers were focused on the primary markets, which saw the launch of three offerings.

High-grade cash bonds were broadly unchanged in a slightly firmer market, on the back of an overnight rally in US equities, rising hopes for a Greek debt agreement and rebounding oil prices. A rate cut in Australia and expectations for China to do the same supported the market further.

"There is not much flow in the secondary cash market today since the market players have gone over to the primary side," said a Singapore-based trader.

"I would expect the players to pick up on the new-issue premiums in fresh bonds rather than pick up in the secondary high-grade side, where spreads have tightened in comparison."

Reliance Industries made a return today for 30-year funds, less than two weeks after it raised USD1bn in 10-year money at a yield of 240bp over US Treasuries. The 2025s were holding steady at around 220bp/215bp over UST.

Little selloff was seen in the high-grade markets to make room for new paper. "Investors have enough cash and we don't see any short-covering," said the trader.

Sino-Ocean Land bonds were also holding up with the newly priced 2020s still slightly wider than the issue spread of 340bp, and the longer-dated 2027s quoted around 408bp/403bp.

Newly issued high-yield bonds were performing well, an encouraging aspect that brought to the market today two high-yield borrowers in Chinese real-estate company Shimao Properties and Indonesian telecoms operator Tower Bersama.

CAR's freshly minted 2020s were quoted at 99.50/100.25, higher than the issue price of 98.944, while Delhi International Airports' 2022s were indicated at 102.50/103.00.

Investor sentiment towards Chinese property high-yield paper is turning more cautious after investors were caught on the wrong foot with Sunac's buying four projects from Kaisa.

The move defied speculation that it was going to be a white knight for the embattled Kaisa. It sparked off a 10-point drop in Kaisa's yield curve yesterday and, although the drop today has not been as steep, the curve still fell 2-6 points.

The 2017s fell another 6 points to 64.00/67.00, while the 2018s were seen at 62.00/65.00. Sunac's 2019s were at 95.25/96.75.

Private bankers are also becoming more selective over China property, refraining from adding more such exposure during the January selloff in the secondary markets. This made for an impressive book of over USD1b for Shimao's 7NC4 offering.

"There is still demand for high-quality high-yield names and Shimao is one of them," said one credit analyst.

Meanwhile, Glorious Property Holdings' 2018s rebounded slightly to 60.00/63.00 from yesterday's 58.00/59.00, thanks to a private-bank bid on speculation of a potential privatisation of the company.

Asian credit spreads tightened after London markets opened, with CDS and Asian indices coming in some 2bp. The iTraxx IG Asia index was quoted at 109bp/111bp.

