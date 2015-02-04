HONG KONG, Feb 4 (IFR) - Asian credits were trading against
a much-improved backdrop today after the new government in
Greece said it would not seek a write-off of the country's
foreign debt.
The news lifted an overhang in Asia, driving CDS 2bp-3bp
tighter, while the region's IG credit spreads narrowed 2bp-5bp.
Equity indices were largely higher across the region, despite a
drop in oil prices.
Kaisa's bonds spiked 15-20 points after Bloomberg reported
this afternoon that Sunac China Holdings had agreed to buy a
49.3% stake in Kaisa Group Holdings, citing an interview with
Sunac chairman Sun Hongbin.
Both a better backdrop and an absence of new high-yield
supply have been positive for recent sub-investment-grade
issues.
The bonds of Chinese car rental company CAR Inc are up
99.4/100.25 after pricing at 98.944 on January 29, while Delhi
International Airport's 7-year notes are trading around
102.490/102.910.
Investor appetite for higher yields has also been supportive
of longer-dated bonds. Shenhua Energy's 3.875% 2025s were
trading better than its 2018s and 2020s at 101.515/101.935,
according to Tradeweb.
Alibaba's 4.5% 2034s have gained the most relative to its
2019s, 21s and 24s, and were last spotted near 102.735/103.805,
according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon)
(frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2847 8063; Reuters
Messaging: frances.yoon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))