HONG KONG, Feb 6 (IFR) - It was a relatively steady week for Asian credit on the back of positive news related to Kaisa Group.

The troubled property developer saw its bonds rally back to the 80s on news of Sunac's HKD4.6bn (USD593m) takeover, and went even further when news broke that it had paid its coupon.

A notice sent to bondholders stated that the firm had paid a USD26m interest payment on its 2020 bonds, sending the bonds as high as 78. The payment had been due on January 8, but the firm had 30 days to do so to avoid a default.

Kaisa's offer price for the 2017 bond hit 87.9 near the end of the Asian trading day, according to Tradeweb, while other property names were generally half a point higher due to the Kaisa news.

Some traders said, while the Kaisa news was positive, its relevance to the market was not as significant as a month ago.

"The tone feels good," said a Singapore-based credit trader. "There has been a little profit taking, but demand looks pretty healthy.

The Kaisa news was helpful, but we've been dealing with these problems for a while, which is why markets were still pretty stable today."

Other traders, however, were more cautious and, while they were glad the coupon had been paid, they were waiting to see how the episode would play out.

Asian CDS indices were mostly flat for the week. China CDS widened 2bp to 93 and Asian CDS tightened 1bp. Chinese AA five-year corporates were unchanged with yields sitting at 5.71%.

Equity markets mostly continued their slide, with Shanghai down close to 2.5%. The Hang Seng fell half a point, with markets getting no boost from the People's Bank of China's reserve requirement ratio cut on Wednesday.

