HONG KONG, Feb 9 (IFR) - Asian markets began the week in mixed fashion on weak news out of China and positive news on unemployment from the US.

A surprisingly poor Chinese trade report for January showed exports fell 3.3% year on year, while imports were down almost 20% yoy.

However, a robust US jobs report for January on Friday appeared to counter the bad news. Despite showing unemployment rising to 5.7%, markets focused more on the US adding 257,000 jobs.

Shanghai stocks began the day in negative territory, but climbed to post gains of 0.62%. The Hang Seng Index, meanwhile, edged down under half a point.

The ITraxx was largely unchanged at around 110, with traders saying cash had outperformed credit default swaps on the day. Chinese state-owned enterprises saw spreads tighten 3bp-4bp and higher beta names closer to 6bp tighter.

Traders suggested that a dip in US Treasury prices, based on growing expectations of an interest-rate hike from the US Federal Reserve, prompted clients to buy more in Asia in a hunt for better yields. Following the jobs report, yields on 10-year US Treasuries rose to 1.95%.

"It's been a pretty balanced day so far across most areas," said a Singapore-based investment-grade credit trader. "We've generally seen more buying from accounts looking for yield, as the bulk of buyers out here are outright yield players, but cash was well bid today."

