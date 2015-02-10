HONG KONG, Feb 10 (IFR) - Asian sovereign bonds dropped as much as three-quarters of a point today as a February selloff in US Treasuries and sustained uncertainty over the Greek standoff hurt demand.

US dollar-denominated bonds of Indonesia and the Philippines lost half of the gains made year to date, although they are still around 5bp tighter on the long end, according to a Singapore-based trader.

Asian sovereign bonds tend to trade in tandem with US Treasuries.

"After what you saw in the 10-year, it's shaken the investor base, given how fast things moved lower," said another Singapore-based trader.

Yields on 10-year US Treasuries closed at 1.96% yesterday from 1.68% at the beginning of the month due, in part, to a stronger-than-expected US jobs report, which suggested that the Federal Reserve now had a stronger case to hike rates this year.

Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds were trading lower at 102 from the 104 level hit at the end of January in anticipation of additional supply.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said he was contemplating a bond of up to USD1.5bn before the end of April, according to a February 9 Reuters report.

Meanwhile, credits that trade on spread, such as China oil-and-gas and tech names, are around 2-3bp tighter from the break.

Chinese AMCs have tightened as much as 15bp in the past few days. A Hong Kong-based trader said these names tend to outperform when risk appetite is constructive.

Evergrande's outstanding 2018s were largely unchanged, despite two-way buying that kept the bonds trading around the 93-94 level. The Chinese property developer is currently marketing a USD1.5bn 5 non-call 3 to yield 12%. frances.yoon@thomsonreuters.com