HONG KONG, Feb 11 (IFR) - Trading in Asian credit is beginning to wind down as investors gear up for the Lunar New Year.

Sentiment is improving for China's high-yield property segment, which gained a quarter to half a point, according to a Hong Kong-based trader.

Evergrande's new 5 non-call 3s were not able to ride on the constructive backdrop and failed to recover from the mid-99 level amid expectations that the company may reopen the issue for a tap.

The lack of appetite might also be because private banks received full allocations, said the trader.

China CDS was 1bp wider, while financials were well bid. Chinese AMCs rallied 8bp on appetite for higher-rated, higher beta credits.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon)