HONG KONG, Feb 24 (IFR) - Asian CDS was 1bp-2bp tighter as investors took advantage of a conducive backdrop following the Lunar New Year break.

Tech companies like Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu were the clear outperformers, according to a Singapore-based trader. Tencent's 5s and 10s were trading above par, while Baidu's 3.5% 2022s were trading around 100.373/100.906, according to Tradeweb.

The bonds of oil-related names, such as CNPC, Sinopec and CNOOC, also tightened even after Brent dropped to USD58 a barrel this afternoon.

Asian stock indices maintained their uptrend ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments scheduled for later in the day.

The Nikkei 225 closed at the highest level since April 2000, but the Hang Seng finished 0.4% lower.

