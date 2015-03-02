SINGAPORE, March 2 (IFR) - Asian credits were marginally
firmer amid an upbeat tone in the financial markets, indicating
that China's rate cuts at the weekend were interpreted as a
positive move to boost the country's economic growth.
China lowered benchmark lending and savings rates 25bp each
to 5.35% and 2.5%, respectively, on Saturday. Stocks in Asia
rallied as the Nikkei rose 0.15% and the Kospi ended 0.8%
higher. Chinese stocks gained 0.8%, while the Hang Seng was up a
more modest 0.14%.
Traders said the rate cuts had no direct impact on the China
cash bonds, but the more constructive tone supported a marginal
rise in Chinese high-yield paper.
This spilled into the newly priced bonds from Country Garden
and Evergrande, which were a touch firmer.
"There was a bit more of profit-taking than buying today,
but, generally, more market players are back fully in the
market, and appetite is coming back," said a Hong Kong-based
trader.
That will be encouraging news for China Shanshui Cement,
which will be on the roads this week for a US dollar offering.
The B+/BB rated issuer is expected to use the proceeds of any
issuance to refinance existing debt.
The company had earlier said it was planning to redeem an
outstanding USD400m 10.5% bond due 2017 to reduce borrowing
costs. A CreditSights note reckoned that a 5-year bond could
price at around 8%-9%.
Traders said the investment-grade side of the market was
muted.
"It is probably unchanged from last week and, at best, just
a tad tighter," said a Singapore-based trader. "Cash markets are
a bit mixed, but, generally, we see a bit more tightening of
bonds."
Asian credit spreads tightened with the iTraxx Asia IG index
quoted at 97bp/99bp, about 2bp inside last Friday's close.
China's 5-year CDS pulled in about 6bp to 79bp/81bp.
