SINGAPORE, March 3 (IFR) - High yield was notably quiet, even after Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings announced proposed restructuring terms for its onshore debt.

The new terms mean onshore creditors do not need to deal with a haircut, in exchange for accepting a lower coupon and extended maturity.

Market watchers were split on whether the apparently generous terms meant offshore bondholders would also receive good treatment, or whether they would lose out in order to accommodate domestic creditors.

Kaisa's 2018s were quoted at 57/59 today, according to Tradeweb prices, having fallen a point in early trading.

"It's super boring," said one China high-yield trader. "People are waiting for the deal for Kaisa's offshore bondholders, and I don't think anyone will trade before that."

The recent Indian budget indicated that the government there would pick and choose between state-owned banks when injecting capital, meaning each lender's standalone credit quality is now more important.

Moody's today downgraded Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank to junk, dropping them two notches to Ba1 from Baa3 due to the implied lower level of support.

Nevertheless, traders said sentiment was still positive towards Indian bank paper. "There are better buyers, if anything," said one. "It's continuing the trend we've seen for the past month or so."

Generally, Asian financials were as much as 4bp-5bp tighter, with buyers outnumbering sellers two to one.

CDS was 2bp-10bp wider on profit-taking, with Malaysia the underperformer, having widened 9bp to 124bp/130bp for five-year protection.

The Australian iTraxx index was 1bp tighter after the RBA bucked expectations and kept rates on hold, sending the Australian dollar higher.

daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com