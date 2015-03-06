SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - Trading was positive but cautious, as the market braced for the impending huge supply from next week's jumbo Petronas trade.

The offering from the Malaysian issuer could be in the region of USD6bn-7bn, which would make it one of the largest Asian bonds ever.

"We are expecting a five-year sukuk, 10-year and 30-year bonds, and maybe even a 20-year," said one trader. "We are not the biggest fans of Malaysia, after what has gone on at 1MDB, combined with the lower oil price. Petronas trades far too tight compared to the sovereign, unlike the equivalent oil and gas credits in Indonesia and Thailand."

Traders were also waiting for US non-farm payrolls tonight before making any big moves. Asian investment grade credits continued to grind steadily tighter, prompted by clients with light inventories trying to add exposure in the absence of new primary supply. CDS was around 1bp tighter and investment-grade credits up to 2bp tighter.

Lodha Developers may have succeeded with its debut offshore bond issue at the second attempt, but as India celebrated the Holi public holiday its new 12% 2020s dropped a point in early trading. By afternoon, it had recovered to 99.5/100.25.

High-yield property was 25 cents higher today, and Indian high-yield credits like Vedanta and Rolta attracted interest in the wake of the Lodha deal. Both were up 25 cents: Vedanta's 2021s to 95.0 and Rolta's 2019s to 99.0.

Thailand was outperforming today, continuing strong performances in the past two trading sessions. It had lagged behind other Asian sovereigns, but is now regaining ground. Thai CDS tightened 3bp today to 94bp/101bp.

Chinese and Korean corporate credits were also outperformers today, with buying of 10-year oil and gas paper, China technology names like Tencent, and high-grade Korean paper. daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com