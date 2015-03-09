SINGAPORE, March 9 (IFR) - Asian high-yield credits were soft today as risk sentiment turned negative on Friday's release of non-farm payrolls data in the US. The data showed a strong rebound in jobs, but raised fears and expectations that the US Federal Reserve would hike rates sooner than anticipated. US Treasury yields climbed with that on the 10-year bonds jumping 13bp to 2.25%, while the Dow slipped 1.54%. The soft market tone also crept into the Asian markets today, with the Nikkei and the Kospi ending 0.95% and 1.0% in the red, respectively. The Hang Seng Index was trying to stage a rebound in late afternoon, and was just a tad under water. Asian credit spreads gapped out 6bp earlier in the day, but pushed back in late afternoon. The iTraxx Asia IG Index was quoted at 104bp/106bp, about 4bp wider than last Friday. Among the sovereigns, Indonesia's 5-year CDS was some 9bp wider. Cash bonds in the high-grade sector were steady, with some rising 1bp-2bp in balanced two-way flow. Bonds rated Single A and BBB+ met with good demand from real-money investors, as some of these pulled in some 5bp-10bp. However, Kaisa Group grabbed all the attention in the high-yield segment. The property company yesterday released restructuring details for its USD2.5bn offshore bonds, with terms largely similar to those for onshore bonds except for a bigger cut in coupons and a longer maturity extension. Traders said the Kaisa yield curve dipped 3-4 points, but pointed out that it was hard to pinpoint where the bonds were, given that they were very illiquid. The September 2017s were quoted at 50.50 in the morning. The weakness in Kaisa paper had little impact on the rest of the high-yield market, which were generally about half a point lower. "It's more to do with last Friday's drop in US Treasuries than the drop in Kaisa's bonds," said one high-yield trader. Credit analysts said issuance of selective Chinese high-yield bonds were performing well amid the underwhelming primary market. Lodha Developers' newly priced 2020s rallied 1 point, while Shanshui Cement's 2020s were quoted at around 99.75/100.25, a tad lower, but still above reoffer price of 98.98. kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com