HONG KONG, March 12 (IFR) - The four tranches of notes Petronas issued in yesterday's USD5bn offering have recovered from a weaker performance at the break.

The US dollar-denominated sukuk 2020s were spotted at 110bp/108bp, after widening as much as 4bp around 0600GMT. The 2022s also retrieved losses but remained wider at 153bp/150bp, while the 30-year notes were steady at around 190bp/186bp.

The government-owned integrated oil-and-gas producer printed three conventional tranches along with a sukuk. The USD750m 7-year, USD1.5bn 10-year and a USD1.5bn 30-year bonds priced with yields of 130bp, 150bp and 190bp over Treasuries, respectively. The coupons are 3.125%, 3.5% and 4.5%, respectively.

The USD1.25bn 5-year sukuk, with a Wakalah structure, priced at par to yield 2.707%, or a spread of 110bp over US Treasuries.

In today's trading session, Kaisa's bonds recovered losses incurred early this week, after the notes dipped on Monday from a lacklustre response to its offshore restructuring plan, which was announced on Sunday.

The troubled property developer's 2017s were spotted at 51.58/53.92 on a price basis, while the 2018s were trading around 52.33/54.67, according to Tradeweb.

Single-B rated Chinese high-yield property names were selectively lower by about half to three-quarters of a point.

Indonesia gained more traction, with CDS tightening about 2bp. (Reporting By Frances Yoon)