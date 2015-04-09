SINGAPORE, April 9 (IFR) - Asian credits were firm in risk-on sentiment that saw equities and cash bonds rally across the region.

The Hang Seng Index was up 2.6% in the afternoon, after having hit a seven-year high in a 3.00% surge earlier in the day.

Chinese stocks were down 0.9% as PRC investors moved to Hong Kong equities for better returns. The Nikkei ended 0.7% higher.

Asian credit spreads tightened on the back of the constructive market tone. The iTraxx Asia IG index narrowed about 1bp to 104bp/106bp, just underperforming the Japan index, which tightened over 5bp to 52bp/54bp.

Cash bonds across the high-grade and high-yield segment held steady.

"The overall market tone is firm and we are starting to see EM credit default swaps running up after underperforming for a period of time," said one IG trader. "It feels like people are less concerned about rate hikes now."

Shinhan Bank's newly minted bonds benefited from the overall market tone, tightening to 89bp over US Treasuries after pricing yesterday at a spread of 92.5bp.

Noble Group's yield curve took a hit today after US-based Muddy Waters said yesterday it had gone short on the Singapore-listed commodity trader. Noble's 2020s sank 4 points to 101/102, while its stock tumbled 9%.

Noble was quick to rebut Muddy Waters' rationale for its position, although the statement was brief in "completely" rejecting allegations without providing details.

In the HY area, Chinese real-estate credits were faring well after a two-day rally.

"The volumes have slowed today as the sellers are holding off as they do not see any weakness in the markets, while the buyers are on the sidelines in the belief that the rally will soon end," said a trader.

"Still, overall, the market tone is good and we are seeing better buyers of better-quality names, especially in Single B."

Cogard's outstanding bonds, rated Ba2/BB+/BB+, benefited from the strong sentiment, especially after it announced a 9.9% stake sale to Ping An Insurance early this month.

The notes have gained some 3-4 points since then and are holding steady with the 2023s trading at 102.00/102.50 and the 2020s at 104.00/104.50.

The rally in Cogard bonds pulled up other Double B names in the Chinese property sector, such as Longfor Properties and Sunac China. Bids were strong for shorter-dated paper and that was also spilling into slightly longer-dated paper.

That seemed to support Kaisa Group's bonds, particularly after the company announced yesterday that sales of some of its Shenzhen projects have been released from a freeze the local courts had imposed.

Meanwhile, Winsway missed a coupon payment last night, but traders said it was already expected since the company said it was restructuring debt. No quotes were available, but its bonds were nominally heard at around 28.00.

