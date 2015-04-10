HONG KONG, April 10 (IFR) - A rally in Asian stock indices lifted sentiment for Asian credits, cementing a neat backdrop for the handful of issues expected to hit the screens next week.

China's main stock indices rose to new seven-year highs after inflation data stoked bets that more policy easing was on the way, prompting buyers to take to the country's credits.

Industrial credits out of China, such as the Yingde Gas 7.25% 2020s jumped more than 2 points to 85.93/87.794, according to Tradeweb.

A rebound in oil prices during the Asian session also drove Chinese oil producers higher. Sinopec led the gains as its 2.75% 2019s tightened 5bp, while spreads on China Shenhua Energy Company's 2020s narrowed 3bp.

Noble Group's 6.75% 2020s rebounded half a point to 102.35/103.30, according to Tradeweb, after the company said today it was rejecting Muddy Waters' allegations that its debt levels were "unsustainable" and that it existed "to borrow and burn cash".

The commodities trader said in a press release that its debt to capitalisation was at a record low 38% and it had USD5.2bn in liquidity. It also assured investors that the balance sheet had never been stronger, with revenue of more than USD85bn.

Chinese high-yield property also got a lift, with Single-B names outperforming the Double-B category by half a point.

Hong Kong stocks also posted their biggest weekly gains for at least three years after HKEx chief executive Charles Li said investment quotes were expected to be increased over 30%.

