HONG KONG, April 10 (IFR) - A rally in Asian stock indices
lifted sentiment for Asian credits, cementing a neat backdrop
for the handful of issues expected to hit the screens next week.
China's main stock indices rose to new seven-year highs
after inflation data stoked bets that more policy easing was on
the way, prompting buyers to take to the country's credits.
Industrial credits out of China, such as the Yingde Gas
7.25% 2020s jumped more than 2 points to 85.93/87.794, according
to Tradeweb.
A rebound in oil prices during the Asian session also drove
Chinese oil producers higher. Sinopec led the gains as its 2.75%
2019s tightened 5bp, while spreads on China Shenhua Energy
Company's 2020s narrowed 3bp.
Noble Group's 6.75% 2020s rebounded half a point to
102.35/103.30, according to Tradeweb, after the company said
today it was rejecting Muddy Waters' allegations that its debt
levels were "unsustainable" and that it existed "to borrow and
burn cash".
The commodities trader said in a press release that its debt
to capitalisation was at a record low 38% and it had USD5.2bn in
liquidity. It also assured investors that the balance sheet had
never been stronger, with revenue of more than USD85bn.
Chinese high-yield property also got a lift, with Single-B
names outperforming the Double-B category by half a point.
Hong Kong stocks also posted their biggest weekly gains for
at least three years after HKEx chief executive Charles Li said
investment quotes were expected to be increased over 30%.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon)