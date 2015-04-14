HONG KONG, April 14 (IFR) - Asian markets decelerated today due to worrying economic numbers out of China and yesterday's weak showing on Wall Street. An expected issuance glut in the next week also prompted many in secondary markets to wait on the sidelines.

In March, China's exports fell 15%, with lower levels of goods sent to the US, Japan and Europe. Imports also fell 12.7% year on year in the biggest decline since May 2009, according to Lucror Analytics.

The Hang Seng Index was the biggest loser among equity markets, diving 437 points in the afternoon. The Shanghai and Nikkei indices were up marginally.

There was considerable buzz around Chinese internet giant Tencent, when it was revealed that its CEO, Ma Huateng, sold 10m shares of his stake to raise HKD3.22bn (USD415m).

The shares were down 5% on the day, while the company's bond yields widened around 2bp-3bp.

The momentum in credit markets also slowed after a busy session yesterday. Traders pointed out that a number of issuers announced they were on the road for potential bond offerings and that much of the secondary market was focusing on the upcoming new issues.

Investment-grade names were 2bp-3bp wider and high yield was mostly flat. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index was quoted at 92.63/95.63.

"A lot of clients are looking at what is coming out," said a high-yield trader based in Hong Kong. "Central China and China Communications Construction are two names that a lot of people are asking about."

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com