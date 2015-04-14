HONG KONG, April 14 (IFR) - Asian markets decelerated today
due to worrying economic numbers out of China and yesterday's
weak showing on Wall Street. An expected issuance glut in the
next week also prompted many in secondary markets to wait on the
sidelines.
In March, China's exports fell 15%, with lower levels of
goods sent to the US, Japan and Europe. Imports also fell 12.7%
year on year in the biggest decline since May 2009, according to
Lucror Analytics.
The Hang Seng Index was the biggest loser among equity
markets, diving 437 points in the afternoon. The Shanghai and
Nikkei indices were up marginally.
There was considerable buzz around Chinese internet giant
Tencent, when it was revealed that its CEO, Ma Huateng, sold 10m
shares of his stake to raise HKD3.22bn (USD415m).
The shares were down 5% on the day, while the company's bond
yields widened around 2bp-3bp.
The momentum in credit markets also slowed after a busy
session yesterday. Traders pointed out that a number of issuers
announced they were on the road for potential bond offerings and
that much of the secondary market was focusing on the upcoming
new issues.
Investment-grade names were 2bp-3bp wider and high yield was
mostly flat. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index was quoted at
92.63/95.63.
"A lot of clients are looking at what is coming out," said a
high-yield trader based in Hong Kong. "Central China and China
Communications Construction are two names that a lot of people
are asking about."
