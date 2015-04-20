SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - The bonds of Kaisa Group Holdings were "all over the place", said one high-yield trader after the end of the grace period on Saturday for the missed coupon on the developer's 2017 bonds.

One bondholder said he had no idea if the coupon payment had been made, while Kaisa had yet to make an announcement on the matter.

So far, the troubled property developer has managed to avoid a technical default, though it has been extremely close to the brink since it first ran into difficulties at the end of December.

Citigroup, custodian of the bonds, declined to comment on whether or not the coupon had been paid.

The Kaisa complex was down around 5 points today at 58/61.

Infotech firm Rolta India issued a point-by-point denial of a negative research report that independent research firm Glaucus Research released last week, which sent the bonds nominally 14 points lower in a day.

Rolta said that, among other inaccuracies, Glaucus had failed to account for the high rate of depreciation of computer systems and technology, which can have a two- to three-year replacement cycle.

That meant Glaucus overstated Rolta's cash losses by around USD478m in its research report.

Rolta's 2018s bounced up 5 points to 90/92, while its 2019s were a little lower at 85/89.

There was some selling of high-grade names this morning, particular in Chinese names like CNOOC and China Cinda Asset Management, but the trend had reversed early afternoon to put spreads back where they started.

The Asia iTraxx investment-grade index was 2bp wider at 108bp/110bp. The Philippines and Thailand gapped out 4bp, while Indonesia, Korea and Malaysia were all 3bp wider.

