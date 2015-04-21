HONG KONG, April 21 (IFR) - Asian markets shrugged off news of troubled property developer Kaisa's default on coupon payments of USD16.1m for its 2017 bonds and USD35.5m on its 2018s. In afternoon trading, the 2017 bonds were quoted at 54.08, over three points lower.

Equity markets roared ahead on the back of a big day on Wall Street. The Hang Seng Index continued its torrid pace, gaining 2.05%. The HSI has risen 13.42% in the last month. The Nikkei and Shanghai indices were both up over 1.10%.

Credit markets were relatively quiet, with investment-grade names retreating slightly last night and into the morning, but recovered later to trade around 1bp-2bp tighter. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was quoted slightly higher at 94.50/97.50.

Analysts said there was considerable anticipation for the Sinopec deal, which is expected to price tomorrow. The oil giant is marketing US dollar bonds of 5, 10 and 30 years in the T+145, T+160 and T+180bp areas, respectively.

When it came to the impact of the Kaisa default, traders were mostly ambivalent, saying it had seemed inevitable and markets had already priced it in.

"Overall, it was a pretty solid day," said a Singapore-based IG bonds trader. "There was some retreating earlier, but it wasn't so bad. Now, most of our clients are preoccupied with the Sinopec deal. So, secondary markets have been a little light."

