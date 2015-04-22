HONG KONG, April 22 (IFR) - Concerns over the first bond default from a Chinese state-owned enterprise seeped into Asian credit markets, driving the country's credits lower.

China's high-yield property sector dropped as much as half a point, while investment-grade spreads widened 1-2bp.

State-backed Baoding Tianwei Group, which manufacturers power equipment, missed an interest payment due April 21 on a CNY1.5bn (USD242m) 5-year medium-term not due 2016.

The firm failed to raise money to pay the CNY85.5m interest after booking a loss of CNY10.14bn in 2014, according to a statement from the company last night.

BTG said it would continue to raise funds from various sources, including assets disposal, to meet the payment.

One credit analyst was concerned that the weakness could spread to more SOEs.

"Once you challenge the implied theory of government guarantees, there are a lot of weak standalones that could come next," the analyst said.

Yet default fears did not challenge Sinopec's performance in secondary trading. Despite pricing a USD6.4bn jumbo deal on the tight end of expectations, the USD2.5bn 5-year notes were 2bp tighter, while the 2025s and 2045s were quoted around reoffer.

Asia CDS held steady from yesterday's close at 106bp/108bp.

Still, traders said appetite for new issues was robust enough despite the noise from China and Greece, which is still in talks with international lenders and is at risk of running out of cash within weeks if it fails to unlock fresh bailout funds.

"The tone is more positive in Asia and we're not seeing much of an impact from Greece," said a trader. "Upcoming supply looking digestible."

That did not stop a rally in China's mainland stock indices. The CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index both rose at least 2.5% at the time of writing.

The Nikkei 225 was up 1.1%, while the Hang Seng eeked a 0.3% gain by the afternoon session. (Reporting By Frances Yoon)