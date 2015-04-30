April 30 (IFR) - Asian markets saw some profit taking today as the long rally in equities came to a halt. The Hang Seng Index was down almost 1.0%, while the Nikkei plummeted 2.69%.

Markets appeared confused following an ambiguous outcome of the FOMC meeting, which downgraded its outlook on the US economy, but did not indicate when there might be a rate hike.

Bond traders said the meeting was closely watched, but that its final result did not move markets.

As a consequence, credit markets were quiet, with much of the market already on leave ahead of the May 1 Labour Day holiday weekend.

Investment-grade bonds were unchanged and high-yield names were quoted slightly wider to unchanged. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was quoted slightly higher at 94.38/96.88.

"Most of the action was pre-FOMC," said a Hong Kong-based high-yield trader. "Today was a really quiet, slow grind, with most worries in the background.

Nobody really cares about Greece right now and I think the market is trying to keep things tight before the long weekend."

Despite the relatively calm session, there were some worrying movements from Sound Global, a Chinese water-treatment company. Its 2017 bonds plummeted on news that auditors had found a CNY2bn (USD323m) cash shortfall in its accounts.

The 2017s were quoted at 70 cents during the session, down from 83.33 at the start of the day. There is USD150m outstanding on the bonds, which mature on August 10 2017.

The bonds will be in technical default if the firm does not file audited 2014 results 120 days from the end of 2014, which falls today.

spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com