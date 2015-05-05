SINGAPORE, May 5 (IFR) - The adage "sell in May and go away" looks ill-suited to current market conditions, with a heavy pipeline of issues expected amid signs that volatility is picking up.

Rock-bottom rates in the Eurozone are expected to drive investors there to seek yield in this region, but Asian credit is also seeing strong support from regional investors.

"The big four Chinese banks are seeing weakness in CNH, going into USD and investing in investment-grade paper through their Hong Kong branches," said one trader. "In Japan, all they talk about is India."

S&P today raised the outlook on Pakistan's B- rating to positive from stable and lifted its GDP growth forecast to 4.6% from 3.8%.

Investors have been positive on the sovereign for several weeks with its 2019s are up 5 points since the end of January. So, the bonds were unchanged today at 105.125/105.875.

Sri Lanka, another recent favourite, saw its 2020s flat today at 103.625/104.125, but up 4 points since late March.

The Asia iTraxx IG index is 1bp tighter today at 104bp/106bp, and the Australian iTraxx was 1bp better at 87bp/88bp after the Reserve Bank of Australia's 25bp cut in its cash rate to a new low of 2.00%.

Kookmin Bank CDS tightened 5bp to wides of 53bp/64bp, while those of Hutchison Whampoa and Sun Hung Kai came in 3bp. (daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com)