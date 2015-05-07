SINGAPORE, May 7 (IFR) - Risk sentiment ebbed in Asian financial markets today after the overnight falls on Wall Street.

Stocks were lower across the region with Chinese equities suffering the heaviest decline of 2.7%. The Nikkei closed down 1.23% and the Hang Seng Index was down 1.3%.

Markets weakened after the overnight falls on Wall Street, where the S&P500 dipped to a one-month low amid growth concerns. A slight fall in China's composite PMI to 51.3 from 51.8 did little to help already-hurt sentiment.

Mixed signals from US Fed members gave no clear indication of when impending rate hikes would take place, leaving market participants reluctant to take on new positions ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday. As a result, trading flows were minimal.

"I wouldn't say they were positioning ahead of NFP, it's more that they are squaring off their positions," said a trader.

Cash bonds in the high-grade segment widened 1bp-2bp, but the fresh issues from China Construction Bank and Kunlun Energy were faring better.

CCB's USD2bn Basel III-compliant Tier 2 issue, which priced yesterday, tightened about 5bp from reoffer spread of 242.5bp. Kunlun's two-tranche notes at tenors of 5 and 10 years were largely unchanged from reoffer levels of 140bp and 165bp.

Asian credit spreads drifted within a narrow range with the iTraxx Asia IG index indicated at 105bp/107bp.

