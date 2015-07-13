SINGAPORE, July 13 (IFR) - Markets were in wait-and-see mode
and little changed today, as the prospects for emerging markets
hinge on Greece's ability to implement changes to tax and
pension laws by Wednesday.
The changes are a necessary step to achieving a new deal
with European creditors, and without them it is highly likely
that Greece will miss a EUR3.5bn repayment to the European
Central Bank next Monday and begin its exit from the Eurozone.
The combination of continued Greek uncertainty and a typical
slow Monday meant there were few big movements.
Chinese equities made gains, following regulatory
intervention last week, but Chinese high-yield bonds were seen
slightly weaker than on Friday, when they gained as much as 2
points.
The iTraxx Asia investment grade index was 4bp tighter early
on, but is now flat at 108bp/109bp. The Japan iTraxx was 5bp
tighter, at 57bp/58bp, while the Australian index came in 2bp to
97bp/98bp.
The 2020 dollar bonds from oil majors CNOOC, Sinopec and
Petronas each widened 4bp. 1Malaysia Development's 2023s were
4bp wider on continued political noise from Malaysia that shows
no signs of abating.
Asian markets are not expected to see new G3 supply until
Thursday, and that could still be scuppered by volatility from
China or the Eurozone.
