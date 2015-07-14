HONG KONG, July 14 (IFR) - Asian markets cheered news of a
deal on Greece's debt, with some equity markets up and a series
of new bond issues.
The day saw a number of issuers announce plans for roadshows
and others released price guidance for deals that were said to
be imminent.
Syndicate bankers said issuers took advantage of a small
window of opportunity after experiencing days of uncertainty
over problems in China and Greece.
The hope is that the eurozone deal will bring some stability
and clarity to the market, which will encourage more firms to
issue.
"The Greek deal has brought some relief to the market and
caused a little rally," said an Asian investment grade bonds
trader based in London. "Obviously there is a lot remaining in
terms of implementation and execution that the market will focus
on, but this could be a positive step forward."
The increased activity translated into a solid day for
investment grade and high yield names with yields moving
tighter. The iTraxx Asia investment grade index was quoted
slightly tighter at 107.83/109.17.
Equity markets broadly rallied across the region with the
Nikkei 225 Index up over 2.0% while Australia's S&P ASX 200 was
up 1.90%.
Despite the better news coming out of Europe and solid gains
experienced around Asian equity markets, problems persisted in
China with the Shanghai exchange down 1.21% and the Hang Seng
down 1% in Hong Kong.
However, the more volatile Shenzhen stock market was up 2%
in the afternoon.
