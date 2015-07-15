HONG KONG, July 15 (IFR) - Asian credit markets showed signs
of normalcy today after new issues traded higher, but investors
were still cautious ahead of a Greek parliament vote on whether
to approve EU bailout terms.
Investors drove cash prices of Sumitomo Mitsui's fixed-rate
3, 5 and 10-year bonds and Shanghai Construction Group's USD400m
2020s up a third to almost half a point higher.
Korea Gas's new USD500m bonds, which priced at 110bp over US
Treasuries, traded as tight as 105.5bp before moving back to
re-offer.
Still, buyers were cautious about scooping up new names
ahead of the Greek vote amid lingering uncertainty. Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras' Syriza party was reported to be still
negotiating with allies about whether to back the reforms.
Asian credit investors were also seen waiting on the
sidelines for more new issues to come.
"People are trying to be selective because there still is
quite a bit of pipeline," said a Hong Kong-based trader.
Asia ex-Japan's investment-grade CDS was unchanged at
107bp/109bp, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. India CDS was
weaker, with IDBI Bank and ICICI widening 4bp and 2bp.
The cost to protect against default also increased for
Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor by 8bp and 6bp
respectively.
China's sovereign CDS widened 1bp. The Shanghai Composite
and CSI300 Index were down 3.0% and 3.5% respectively, while
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.3% lower.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)