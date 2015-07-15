HONG KONG, July 15 (IFR) - Asian credit markets showed signs of normalcy today after new issues traded higher, but investors were still cautious ahead of a Greek parliament vote on whether to approve EU bailout terms.

Investors drove cash prices of Sumitomo Mitsui's fixed-rate 3, 5 and 10-year bonds and Shanghai Construction Group's USD400m 2020s up a third to almost half a point higher.

Korea Gas's new USD500m bonds, which priced at 110bp over US Treasuries, traded as tight as 105.5bp before moving back to re-offer.

Still, buyers were cautious about scooping up new names ahead of the Greek vote amid lingering uncertainty. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' Syriza party was reported to be still negotiating with allies about whether to back the reforms.

Asian credit investors were also seen waiting on the sidelines for more new issues to come.

"People are trying to be selective because there still is quite a bit of pipeline," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

Asia ex-Japan's investment-grade CDS was unchanged at 107bp/109bp, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. India CDS was weaker, with IDBI Bank and ICICI widening 4bp and 2bp.

The cost to protect against default also increased for Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor by 8bp and 6bp respectively.

China's sovereign CDS widened 1bp. The Shanghai Composite and CSI300 Index were down 3.0% and 3.5% respectively, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.3% lower.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)