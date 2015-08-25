HONG KONG, Aug 25 (IFR) - Capital markets remained mostly shut after one of the worst days in years for global equities.

China's markets continued their freefall, while some Asian indices stabilised. Shanghai's market lost another 7.6% in afternoon trading, while Shenzhen was down another 7.1%. Japan's Nikkei was down 4.0%.

The Hang Seng Index, however, was up 0.8% and the MSCI International all country Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was 2.0% higher.

Traders appeared worried that there was little sign of government intervention in China, but also pointed out that average price-to-earnings ratios on Shanghai-listed equities had moved from a peak of around 20-22 to 15, and said when the rally began last year they were closer to 10.

Credit markets remained sluggish with issuers and traders paying close attention to Chinese equities. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was quoted 1bp tighter at 138.375.

The day was another mixed bag for recent issuers. The yield on Bank of Communications 2020 bonds, done via subsidiary Azure Orbit II International, widened 5bp, according to Tradeweb.

At the same time, CAR Inc, which saw prices on its 2018 bonds fall over six points since issuance two weeks ago, rallied substantially and saw yields tighten 58bp.

Syndicate bankers were doubtful that there would be any substantial new issues this week.

"I think it's going to be a really quiet week," said a Hong Kong-based syndicate banker. "Issuers and investors are definitely going to wait this out and hope for some stability."

When asked what it would take to get issuers to return to the market, bankers said more policy support was needed from China, possibly in the form of cutting reserve-requirement rates another 50bp.

They also said it would help if the US Federal Reserve did not raise interest rates next month.

