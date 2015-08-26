HONG KONG, Aug 26 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were mixed today as investor confidence remained in the doldrums, despite China's fifth interest rate cut late yesterday since November.

Worries over the prospects for the Chinese economy appeared to persist with the Shanghai Composite Index closing down 1.3% after a day of volatile trading.

In the onshore bond markets, interbank money rates opened 20bp narrower this morning, but traders said, rate-cut decision added to concerns about capital outflows.

Investors were cautious about Asian credit though yields were getting attractive after recent sell-offs.

The Asia iTraxx Investment-Grade Index widened 3bp to 138bp/140bp, but the Australian and Japanese versions tightened 1bp and 5bp, respectively.

CNOOC's 2020 bonds widened 4bp, while Cinda Asset Management's 5-year bonds tightened 3bp.

Kaisa Group's 2019s fell almost 2 points to 49/52, as bondholders awaited a fresh restructuring offer. Moody's withdrew its rating on the company last week due to insufficient information. Shanshui Cement's 2020s jumped half a point to 93/94.

ina.zhou@thomsonreuters.com