BRIEF-Mysore Petro Chemicals recommends dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (IFR) - Chinese growth fears may continue to weigh on the market, but a rebound in commodity prices is benefiting a select few Asian credits.
Outstanding 5-year bonds from CNOOC, Sinopec and Petronas tightened around 3bp-4bp on a strengthening of oil prices.
Asian investment-grade credit widened further today, with the regional iTraxx index out 3bp at 136bp/138bp. The Australian and Japanese versions widened 4bp and 3bp, respectively.
High yield was around a quarter of a point lower, but there was still a firm bid. Agile Property's 2017s were 0.25 points lower at 99.25/100.25.
China Hongqiao Group's bonds dropped 2 points after S&P downgraded it today to BB- from BB, due to the aluminium-product maker's aggressive capital spending.
Maoye International Holdings' 2017s were flat at 95, having dropped 3 points since mid-August.
S&P also downgraded Maoye yesterday to BB- from BB, citing higher refinancing risk over the next 12 months as the department-store operator deals with short-term maturities.
Shanshui Cement's 2020 bonds were unchanged today at 91/92, having dropped 1.5 points yesterday after it reported a first-half loss.
(daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com)
May 4 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 2 bids for 14.05 billion rupees ($218.92 million)at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)