HONG KONG, Sept 2 (IFR) - The Asia credit markets made a slight recovery today with Chinese property developers gaining some interests on policy stimulus.

China announced a new rule this week to encourage home purchases in an effort to prop up the property market. The minimum down-payment on a second home has been reduced to 20% from 30%.

"Selling pressure on the market was less heavy than last week, but sentiment remained weak. We are closely watching when the yuan exchange rate will stabilise," said a Hong Kong-based bond trader.

The People's Bank of China plans to tighten rules on trading of currency forwards from October to stem capital outflow. The Shanghai Composite Index fell for a third day in row, dropping 0.2% today.

The Asia Investment Grade iTraxx recovered from around 4bp wider this morning to tighten 1bp in the early afternoon and was last seen at 137bp/139bp.

Country Garden's 2019 bonds were seen at 104.75/105. Jingrui's 2018s were at 97.45/99.50 after Moody's downgraded its senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B3.

Indonesian energy giant Pertamina's 2041s widened 10bp to Treasuries plus 420 this morning, before tightening to Treasuries plus 414 in the afternoon. Mongolia's 2018s were 3bp wider, as traders continued to show concern about its finances.

