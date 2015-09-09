Asia credit market was stronger today with sentiment improving on stock rallies. China stocks rose for a second day as domestic investors are anticipating new policy stimulus after the latest weak trade data.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 2.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by more than 4% by the time of writing.

Traders said sentiment turned slightly better, but that the majority of investors would not place large bets ahead of the Fed meeting next week.

The Asia iTraxx investment grade tightened 7bp by mid-afternoon to 132bp/134bp. Sovereign CDS for the Philippines and Thailand each tightened 7bp.

In high-yield, Agile Property's 2020s were half a point higher, at 99.5/100.5, while Country Garden's 2020s gained about 0.2 points after the developer reported solid sales figures.

Fiji's March 2016 dollar bonds were yielding around 6.3%, around 2bp tighter, as it started investor briefings ahead of a possible new issue. Mongolia's 2018 dollar bonds fell a point to 90.9/92.1.

