SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (IFR) - Asian markets were broadly flat today ahead of the U.S. rate decision on Thursday - even though Chinese equities dropped 2.7% - with support seen at the short end for China credits.

Chinese credit has stayed relatively tight, as onshore accounts, faced with shrinking yields for domestic bonds and a weakening currency, have opted to hold onto U.S. dollars.

They have deployed this into short-dated Chinese dollar paper, explaining why this part of the market has outperformed recently.

Many investors are holding large amounts of cash and seem unlikely to put it to work in the secondary market but rather to wait for the expected deluge of primary issuance.

"We are expecting some of the bonds from financial issuers to come cheap," said one trader. "Chinese banks are more willing to pay up to get deals done."

Malaysian CDS was 1bp tighter at 191bp/196bp, after Prime Minister Najib Razak outlined plans to revive the country's economy, including using a M$20bn (US$4.6bn) fund to invest in undervalued Malaysian equities.

Berau Coal bonds dropped 4 points amid rumours of a new restructuring proposal and were seen in the 40s. Noble Group's 2016s widened 10bp after RAM Rating cut its outlook on the company's sukuk to negative from stable. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)