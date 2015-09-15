HONG KONG, Sept 15 (IFR) - Asian markets took a cautious
tone ahead of a closely watched US Federal Reserve meeting, as
equity markets sold off and bond issuers stayed on the
sidelines.
The stock market in Shanghai fell 3.6%, while that in
Shenzhen slid another 5%. The Hang Seng fell 0.3%, but the
Nikkei rallied 0.3% after the Bank of Japan held steady on
interest rates.
Bond markets were quiet again, albeit with some modest
tightening. The iTraxx investment-grade Asia ex-Japan was quoted
2bp tighter at 131.75, while traders said IG names were mostly
unchanged.
"We've seen some investors put cash to work, but there's
more because they have excess cash on the sidelines, not because
they are bullish about the FOMC meeting," said an investment
grade bonds trader based in Singapore.
"If they hike rates, it's never really good for emerging
markets, but I hope they raise. Get it over and done with and
give us some clarity. It's better than constantly waiting and
guessing."
Swire Pacific's latest 10-year bonds priced at 172.5bp over
US Treasuries and were quoted 3bp tighter in the afternoon.
Shanghai Pudong's recent 2018 bonds also continued their
rally with spreads tightening another 1bp-2bp.
Korea Development Bank's 2025 bonds tightened around 2bp
after S&P raised South Korea's foreign currency sovereign rating
to AA- from A+. South Korean CDS was 5bp tighter.
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com