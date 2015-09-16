HONG KONG, Sept 16 (IFR) - Asian credit market was firmer today as a rebound in stocks negated concerns over a possible US Fed rate hike tomorrow. Chinese qualified domestic institutional investors snapped up high-yield bonds.

China stocks rose sharply today after sliding for two consecutive days, with Shanghai Composite Index up 4.9%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed up 2.4%.

"Today, sentiment was supported by positive equity performance, though most investors believe the Fed is going to raise interest rates," said a Hong Kong-based bond trader.

"We did see that demand for high-yield bonds from Chinese QDIIs is growing because of the shrinking onshore yields."

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was 2bp tighter at 129.5bp/131.5bp. Korean corporate CDS widened, with Samsung and Posco both out 7bp.

CNOOC's 2020 bonds tightened 3bp to Treasuries+151bp and Sinopec's 5-year paper came in 8bp to T+135. In high-yield segment, Agile Property's 2017s jumped 2.1 points to 100.875/101.375.

