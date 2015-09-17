SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (IFR) - Market participants stayed on the
sidelines today to await the US Federal Reserve's rate decision
emerging late tonight in Asian hours.
"It is so quiet today and no one wants to do anything," said
one Singapore-based trader.
"Although there was some short-covering, volumes were very
low. The real-money buyers are still not out yet, but, if the
market stays stable, we will see the big guys come out."
There has been no indication whether the Fed will hike the
rates in September or delay the move, but Asian credit markets
held a firm tone today, hinting that the markets expect a dovish
tone from the Fed.
Credit spreads tightened about 3bp earlier on the day,
although these tapered down during the afternoon with just a 1bp
narrowing.
The iTraxx Asia IG index was quoted at 127bp/129bp.
Spreads in high-grade bonds also rallied strongly from their
recent wides, with some tightening as much as 25bp-30bp from two
to three weeks ago. The CNOOC curve came in some 20b-30bp.
This benefited new issues, such as KDB's 3.375% bonds due
2025, which were indicated at 103bp over US Treasuries, some
12bp from reoffer spread of 115bp. It spilled over into other
existing issues, including Kogas 2025s, which were indicated at
around 97bp.
Citic Securities' paper did not seem overly affected by
Standard & Poor's move today to put the issuer on negative
creditwatch after the company disclosed yesterday that its top
officials were under investigation by the authorities. Its 2018s
were indicated at a cash price of 99.24/99.62.
