HONG KONG, March 11 (IFR) - Asian credits found strong demand for longer-dated bonds after the region's financial markets shrugged off overnight losses following Thursday's ECB meeting.

Spreads on the 4.5% 2045 bonds of Malaysian state-owned oil producer Petronas narrowed 7bp-8bp to T+169bp, while yields on the subordinated 5.0% 2024s of Bank of China tightened to 4.71% bid.

Investors scooped up Huawei's 2025s and UOB's new 10.5-year non-call 5.5-year T2s, said a Hong Kong-based trader.

"We're seeing a lot of buying on anything that is liquid," he said. "US Treasury yields are up about 30bp from recent lows, giving investors a decent pick-up."

Asian risk sentiment was not dented by surging European bond yields after the ECB announced aggressive easing measures, coupled with suggestions that it was running out of room to cut interest rates.

Asian investment-grade CDS tightened 5bp to 139bp/141bp, while the region's main stock indices rose. The Nikkei ended the week 0.5% higher and the Hang Seng was up 1.1% at the time of writing.

China's onshore indices also rebounded into positive territory after dropped as much as 0.7% this afternoon. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)