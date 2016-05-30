SINGAPORE, May 30 (IFR) - Corporate news was the main driver of prices on Monday, with the UK and US on holiday and trading volumes subdued.

Rolta's 2019 bonds actually gained a point to 30 bid, after S&P downgraded the issuer to CCC from B+, due to a missed coupon payment on its 10.75% US dollar due 2018s. Earlier, Fitch cut it to CC from B. A year ago, the bonds traded at 87.

Noble Group today announced the resignation of CEO Yusuf Alireza and the planned sale of Noble Americas Energy Solutions, sending its 2020s up more than a point to 76 bid.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment-grade index was flat at 139.5/141.0, while the Japan iTraxx index was 5bp tighter.

Some recent IG issues have softened in the secondary market, despite a strong response at launch.

CCB Financial Leasing's 2021s were bid at Treasuries plus 172bp from 168bp and ICBC Financial Leasing's 2021s were at T+173bp, out 3bp from pricing on May 12. Axis Bank's green 2021s were quoted at T+167bp, 7 bp wider in one week.

Meanwhile, 361 Degrees' 2021s were seen at 100.25 bid, three-quarters of a point higher than at launch.

Sri Lanka's 2021 sovereign bonds were quoted at a bid yield of 6.6%, ahead of a potential new issue. The bonds were seen today at a price of 98.6, up from 93 in early March, before it secured IMF financing.

