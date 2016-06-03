HONG KONG, June 3 (IFR) - Noble Group's 3.625% 2018s jumped seven points on Friday after credit investors welcomed the company's proposed US$500m rights offering.

The commodity trader also announced additional liquidity-boosting measures such as the sale of its US energy solutions business and other non-core assets, altogether generating about US$2bn in additional liquidity in the next 12 months, according to Fitch.

Fitch said the latest measures will not affect the company's BB+ (stable) ratings as they are constrained by the structure of its short-term funding and difficult operating environment.

Fitch cut Noble Group to junk last month, following similar moves by S&P and Moody's in January.

In other credit moves, investors sold out of the long end of the Republic of Indonesia's curve ahead of US nonfarm payrolls data that will be released later today.

The 5.125% 2045s were a quarter point lower at 100.735/101.128, according to Tradeweb.

Overall, traders described today's session as subdued ahead of the US jobs data, which is being closely watched amid speculation that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates this month.

Geely's 2.75% 2021s were bid 3bp tighter at 131bp, while Kexim's 1.75% 2019s were bid 2bp tighter. Recent Chinese financial deals such as Huarong and ICBCFL were unchanged to 1bp tighter.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)